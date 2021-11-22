It seems as if everyone has an opinion on who should be the next Manchester United manager now that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been relieved of his duties.

In truth, his sacking had been on the cards for a while, though it appears inconceivable that the powers that be have swung the axe without having anyone lined up to come in immediately.

One of the biggest clubs in the world can’t continue to be run on such an amateurish basis, and talkSPORT’s Darren Gough believes the club have to get a new manager in right now.