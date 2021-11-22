“I love you very much” – Manchester United striker shares heart-felt message following the sacking of Uruguay’s manager

After the latest FIFA window brought disappointment to Uruguay and the reality of possibly missing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, La Celeste decided to change the managerial position.

The Uruguayan Football Association announced the sacking of Oscar Tabarez, who had been at the helm for the past 15 years. For Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani, Tabarez is the only national team tactician the 34-year-old has ever known at the senior level.

Cavani went on Instagram, where he wrote a quick but heart-felt message sharing his thoughts on the change that’s going on with the national team.

“I am of few words but of very broad feelings. Thank you, maestro; I love you very much,” Cavani wrote.

Uruguay is fighting for their World Cup aspirations as they currently sit in seventh place with only four games left in the qualifying rounds. Should he be healthy to participate, these next couple of matches could be the last Cavani has with the Uruguay national team.

The Manchester United striker has dealt with a recurring problem in one of his tendons, so missing these qualifying matches would be an awful way to wrap up his national team career.