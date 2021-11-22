Inter Miami’s David Beckham, Phil Neville react to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Manchester United FC
Manchester United decided it was time to part ways with their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, in a move that many were calling for after their 4-1 loss to Watford. 

Many pundits, supporters, and former players provided their take on The Red Devils’ decision to sack the Norwegian tactician, including Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and manager Phil Neville.

When Manchester United sent out the announcement on social media outlets like Instagram, Beckham and Neville decided to chime in quickly with a comment.

The Inter Miami co-owner was the first of the two to comment on the post that announced the sacking of Solskjær. Beckham’s remark was more in connection with the type of person the former manager.

“The most gracious man in the room,” Beckham said. Meanwhile, Neville only had heart emojis next to the name “Ole.”

Despite what’s gone wrong for Solskjær at Manchester United, the players connected want to say farewell respectfully and not put him out on the first flight out of Manchester.

