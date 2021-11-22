Jose Mourinho can be a divisive presence with his touchline behaviour often falling well below the standards expected of a professional football manager.
The flip side of that narrative is that he more often than not engenders a siege mentality amongst his players that will ensure they willingly put themselves on the line for him.
His man management skills are legendary, and after apparently promising to buy Roma’s 18-year-old wonder kid, Felix Afena Gyan, some €800 trainers if he scored against Genoa, the ‘Special One’ kept his word once Gyan scored a late match-winning brace.
This is brilliant.
Jose Mourinho honours promise.
Delivers €800 boot to Felix Afena Gyan ? ? pic.twitter.com/jBcVPFDAtn
— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 22, 2021