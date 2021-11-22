Jose Mourinho can be a divisive presence with his touchline behaviour often falling well below the standards expected of a professional football manager.

The flip side of that narrative is that he more often than not engenders a siege mentality amongst his players that will ensure they willingly put themselves on the line for him.

MORE: Back to basics for Liverpool

His man management skills are legendary, and after apparently promising to buy Roma’s 18-year-old wonder kid, Felix Afena Gyan, some €800 trainers if he scored against Genoa, the ‘Special One’ kept his word once Gyan scored a late match-winning brace.

This is brilliant.