He’s long been the driving force behind Jurgen Klopp’s successes at Liverpool, and now Jordan Henderson has been recognised for his work on and off the pitch.

Being Liverpool captain carries with it a certain amount of responsibility, but Henderson has grown into the role, handed to him on a full-time basis once Steven Gerrard retired from playing.

Since taking the captain’s armband, he has lifted the Reds’ first English top-flight title in 30 years, and another Champions League – Liverpool’s sixth.

However, he has also worked tirelessly away from the pitch too, being the brains behind the launch of #PlayersTogether.

@JHenderson has won the Impact Award for his contributions on and off the pitch at the @NWFAwards!

He created it to join footballers from all Premier League clubs together, in order to support the NHS and to donate to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Appeal.

It was for that work that he was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List, and he can now add the North West Football Awards ‘Impact Award’ to his personal haul.