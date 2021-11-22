Manchester United reportedly failed to deliver one key transfer target for departing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician was shown the door by Man Utd yesterday, following Saturday’s humiliating 4-1 defeat away to Watford.

Still, Solskjaer can perhaps feel a little hard-done-by as it seems he thought he’d be getting West Ham’s Declan Rice to strengthen his midfield this summer, according to the Independent.

The report suggests that Solskjaer was aware of his squad’s main area of weakness, and Rice could undoubtedly have been ideal to give the team an upgrade on struggling performers like Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

Rice has been a top performer for West Ham and is sure to move to a bigger club at some point in the future, but he might do well to stay away from United anyway.

The Red Devils have been a bit of a mess since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, with a host of big-name players getting worse after moving there.

Rice will not want to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku, and so many others who’ve seen their form go downhill at Old Trafford.

The England international will surely not be short of other suitors who could give him a better chance of winning major silverware in the near future.