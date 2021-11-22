There’s been surprise talk of former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce possibly being in the frame to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis at Manchester United.

The former Red Devils defender has been mentioned as being interested in the role, as per The Athletic, but it seems suicidal for the club to be making an appointment like this right now.

Solskjaer has just been shown the door after failing to repay the club’s faith in him, with United now surely needing to move away from hiring another club legend who isn’t really up to the job of coaching the side.

Bruce recently struggled in his time as Newcastle boss, so it’s hard to imagine he’d be a good appointment for Man Utd, even if only on a short-term basis.

It’s clear already that loads of MUFC fans on Twitter are not at all happy with these rumours, as they’ve been voicing their discontent this morning…

Steve Bruce mentioned as a possibility for the United job even if only interim. A dark day. — Jamie Spoor (@jamie_thejourno) November 22, 2021

Please not Steve Bruce

Please not Steve Bruce — Damian Redfern ??? (@DamianRedfern) November 22, 2021

would rather my mum take over then steve bruce — Matthew Costello (@mattycostello87) November 22, 2021

i swear if yanited get STEVE BRUCE as an interim i will geniunly go insane — electronic arts hater ????????? (@CDroOnF1) November 22, 2021

If Steve Bruce takes over. I don’t know anymore — Champagnerobi (@rxbae_) November 22, 2021

@ManUtd If you point steve bruce even for one week i will divorce you officially ? — Abdullah Al-Awadhi #OleOut ? #GlazersOut (@A_AlAwadhi81) November 22, 2021