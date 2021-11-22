“A dark day” – These Manchester United fans react to surprise interim manager links

There’s been surprise talk of former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce possibly being in the frame to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis at Manchester United.

The former Red Devils defender has been mentioned as being interested in the role, as per The Athletic, but it seems suicidal for the club to be making an appointment like this right now.

Solskjaer has just been shown the door after failing to repay the club’s faith in him, with United now surely needing to move away from hiring another club legend who isn’t really up to the job of coaching the side.

Bruce recently struggled in his time as Newcastle boss, so it’s hard to imagine he’d be a good appointment for Man Utd, even if only on a short-term basis.

It’s clear already that loads of MUFC fans on Twitter are not at all happy with these rumours, as they’ve been voicing their discontent this morning…

