Some Manchester United players were reportedly left surprised and disappointed by the fact that so many key members from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff have remained at the club since the Norwegian tactician’s sacking.

The Red Devils announced yesterday that Solskjaer would be leaving Old Trafford after the team’s dire recent run of form, but it seems that some of his backroom team will still be taking charge of the first-team for a little while longer.

According to a report from the Times, this has left some of the players at Man Utd surprised and disappointed, and you can’t blame them, really.

Solskjaer may be gone, but it’s clear these figures will have had some role in the team’s recent slump as well, so it’s strange that they’ve all kept their jobs, even if they perhaps won’t remain for the long run either.

The Times links United with a few big names like Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag, and if these world class tacticians come in, they will surely want to bring some of their trusted coaches with them.

Still, it’s not ideal for the time being that MUFC players will have to keep on playing under staff that they’re not particularly happy with.