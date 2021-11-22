The race to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United is hotting up, with an unexpected twist.

According to renowned journalist, Duncan Castles, writing for the Daily Record, Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino, let it be known over the weekend that he was ready to walk out on the Ligue Un giants now, if the right offer from the Red Devils came along.

To that end, Castles also notes that after Zinedine Zidane indicated that he wasn’t interested in the position, talks have already begun with the Argentinian to ensure that the precise scenario of him arriving at Old Trafford imminently, occurs.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has often been mentioned as a possible replacement for the Norwegian.

A report from Manchester Evening News detailed Pochettino’s interest as far back as December 2019.

Now the stars appear to have aligned and handed the Argentinian a longed-for opportunity.

Though it still won’t be easy to extricate himself from PSG, the fact that talks are already ongoing suggests there’s a willingness on Pochettino’s part to get the job done.

If United are successful in their pursuit, that’s surely more preferable than having Michael Carrick as an interim manager for the rest of the campaign, with the greatest respect.