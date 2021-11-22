The 2021/22 campaign hasn’t been the best so far for Barcelona’s super star striker, Ansu Fati.

After an extended break due to a knee injury sustained at the back end of last year, the attacker celebrated a goal on his comeback that took the roof off, metaphorically speaking at Camp Nou.

It was a brief highlight for not long afterwards another injury put paid to another couple of months – and counting – meaning that it could be the new year before Ansu could return.

Though unable to help his team-mates on the pitch, he can offer his support from the side lines.

That’s precisely what he was doing during the Catalan derby against Espanyol, a game won 1-0 thanks to Memphis Depay’s penalty.

Robo en casa de Ansu Fati mientras se jugaba el Derby contra el Espanyol https://t.co/9AjojJ0qgi — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) November 22, 2021

However, unbeknown to him, his house was being robbed whilst he was at the stadium, detailed in a tweet by journalist, Alfredo Martinez.

It’s just the latest bit of bad luck to hit the star, who’ll surely be hoping that things will turn for him sooner rather than later.