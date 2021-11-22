Newcastle United have reportedly identified their four main January transfer targets as their new owners look to make a statement of intent this winter.

The Magpies have recently been taken over by wealthy Saudi backers and have appointed Eddie Howe as manager, with a host of other changes surely now set to take place.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle are now eyeing up four big names from the Premier League in the form of Jesse Lingard, James Tarkowski, Divock Origi and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

NUFC fans will no doubt be excited at the links with Manchester United winger Lingard in particular, with the England international looking hugely impressive on loan at West Ham last season.

Lingard hasn’t had much playing time at Old Trafford this season, but he’d surely become someone Howe could build his Newcastle team around.

Tarkowski is also one of the most solid defenders in the Premier League and could be an important purchase, while Zinchenko’s versatility would likely make him a useful option in a few positions.

Origi has performed well as a squad player at Liverpool and might well feel he deserves to be playing more regularly, which would be more likely for him at St James’ Park.