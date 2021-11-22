Pochettino ready to take Man Utd job straight away…but his reasons for wanting to quit PSG could be an issue

Mauricio Pochettino would reportedly be ready to quit Paris Saint-Germain to take over as Manchester United manager now.

The Argentine is one of a number of big names being linked with the Man Utd job following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, along with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

According to the Times, both of these names would only be prepared to leave their current roles to move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

However, there’s a contradictory claim from the Daily Mail, who state that Pochettino could be prepared to leave PSG for United straight away as he’s not happy with his current club.

The report adds, however, that the former Tottenham manager is also not enjoying life managing big egos like Lionel Messi and Neymar at the Parc des Princes.

If that is the case, then we’re not sure the United job is necessarily going to be ideal for him either, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho in the MUFC dressing room.

Ultimately, big clubs will always have big-name players and egos to deal with, and if Pochettino wants to take charge of teams bigger than Tottenham, that’s something he’ll have to learn to deal with.

The 49-year-old did fine work at Spurs a few years ago, but it would be quite a different challenge at United, where the club’s fans will be desperate for success again after a difficult period since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

If Pochettino hasn’t coped well with the environment at PSG, it perhaps suggests he’s more suited to a role with a club like Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see how this develops as there are other names who could still be in the running anyway, but it might be worth Ed Woodward and co. thinking twice about Pochettino, even if he seems in so many ways like an ideal candidate.