There remains the possibility of Manchester United appointing a new permanent manager straightaway, rather than an interim manager until the end of the season, if they’re able to secure the right appointment.

All roads lead to Mauricio Pochettino at present, even though the Argentinian is currently employed by Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s believed that Pochettino would head to Old Trafford if the two clubs can agree on a severance package, and that precise scenario is drawing closer after it was revealed that the Ligue Un giants are already taking to a potential replacement.

According to a tweet from ESPN, PSG have made contact with Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman is believed to want the national team job but that isn’t on the table at present.

PSG would be a decent stepping stone during the intervening period.

PSG have made contact with Zinedine Zidane in case of a potential departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino, sources have told @LaurensJulien. pic.twitter.com/Y9D3gz315B — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 22, 2021

The club might consider Zidane’s hire a masterstroke too, given that it might be the only thing that could keep Kylian Mbappe at the club.

How quickly things move from this point will depend on the clubs involved.