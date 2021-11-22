With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now having departed the Old Trafford hot seat, Michael Carrick will take over Manchester United first-team managerial duties, at least in the interim.
Even if the board of the club are unable to secure a long-term appointment until the end of the season, talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham doesn’t think that will necessarily be an issue.
That’s because, in his opinion, the Red Devils have the easiest run of games in the season coming up right before Christmas.
