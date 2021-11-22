With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now having left Old Trafford, attention has turned to who will replace him, and whether his permanent successor will start their tenure at the end of the current campaign or before.

Harry Redknapp has put the cat amongst the pigeons by suggesting that one candidate will walk out of his current job if he’s offered the chance to manage Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino is a name that’s being consistently mentioned, with Redknapp believing that the Argentinian would leave PSG immediately so he could have the opportunity to be back with his family, who still live in England.