Manchester United contact Premier League manager immediately after sacking Solskjaer

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Brendan Rodgers about replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his dismissal yesterday.

The Norwegian tactician’s future has been in serious doubt for some time, with CaughtOffside reporting a few weeks ago that Rodgers was already in the frame to take over at Old Trafford.

Now a further report from the Sun suggests that Man Utd have stepped up talks with the Leicester City manager after sacking Solskjaer on Sunday.

The Red Devils undoubtedly need a change after a dire start to the season, and Rodgers is one of many big names to be linked with the job.

Other sources state that Zinedine Zidane has also been approached, while Mauricio Pochettino is also open to leaving Paris Saint-Germain to manage United.

Rodgers could be more realistic, however, and it seems there’s a growing sense he could be the man for the job.

Some United fans might not be happy, however, due to the Northern Irishman’s previous stint in charge of their rivals Liverpool.

