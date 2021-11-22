Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Brendan Rodgers would “sprint” out of Leicester City right now in order to take the Manchester United job.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Man Utd after the 4-1 defeat at Watford this weekend, and the race is now on to find a replacement.

It seems a host of names could be in the running, with BBC Sport suggesting Mauricio Pochettino could be the most likely, though Rodgers is also mentioned in their piece, alongside Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

Discussing the Rodgers situation, Agbonlahor made it clear he felt that the Northern Irish tactician would surely jump at the chance to take the reins at Old Trafford right now.

However, it doesn’t exactly paint Rodgers in the best light, as Agbonlahor believes the Foxes manager will just be eager to get out of the King Power Stadium due to his current team’s poor recent form.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Aston Villa striker said: “He’d sprint to Manchester United. He came out against his own fans for booing them on the weekend and it’s not going well for him there at the moment.

“He’d love to leave. It’s not working for him there at the moment.

“I watched the game against Chelsea and they were dreadful. The fans were booing at half-time and he done his interview and had a go at the fans, saying they’ve overachieved in recent years.

“If he has a chance to join Man United, he would jump off that ship and go straight to Old Trafford.”

United might want to think twice about hiring Rodgers in these circumstances, with Leicester’s current form looking very worrying indeed.

As highly regarded as Rodgers is in the game, he also left Liverpool in a pretty dire state by the end of his time there, so they might do better to wait for a bigger name like Pochettino to become available instead of rushing into hiring someone who wants to get away from their current problems.