Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United exit

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday.

The Norwegian tactician has finally left his post after weeks of speculation, with Man Utd struggling badly this season with embarrassing recent defeats to the likes of Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford.

Ronaldo can’t have been happy with what he was seeing at Old Trafford, though he’s shown class by sending a supportive parting message to his old team-mate on Twitter today.

We hadn’t heard anything from Ronaldo yet, but it’s clear he didn’t want to show any signs of bad feelings towards Solskjaer with this tweet below…

More Stories / Latest News
Report details the chaotic nature of some of Solskjaer’s Man United transfer decisions
Manchester United contact Premier League manager immediately after sacking Solskjaer
Liverpool and West Ham set for transfer battle over teenage goal machine

Despite this message, The Athletic reported that Ronaldo had lost faith in Solskjaer, so one imagines he and other members of this squad will still be feeling largely positive about the change of direction.

There is now growing talk from BBC Sport and others that Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino could be a serious contender to take over from Solskjaer.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.