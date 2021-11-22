Wayne Rooney rips Manchester United players to shreds after Watford thrashing

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has lashed out at the players representing his old club after the defeat to Watford.

The Red Devils were humiliated in a 4-1 thumping away to Watford on Saturday, which ultimately led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally getting the sack.

Rooney, however, did not hold back as he blamed the players for letting the club and their former manager down.

“Could the players have done more? 100 per cent,” he said.

“I was so disappointed watching that game at Watford. As a manager you know you can set the team up, prepare, shape them but there is no excuse for some of them performances.

“None at all. I’ve seen players waving their arms around, giving the ball away, blaming other people. It’s not acceptable. I’d be very angry if that was my players doing that.

“When you look at a club like Manchester United it is one of, if not the, biggest club.

“Those players are in a privileged position to play for them. With the players they have, they have to show more. I’m not saying they have to win the league or the Champions League, they just have to do more, show the fans they are working and playing for the club.

“That is the least you expect as a fan. Results may vary but you have to at least be willing to put the effort in.

“I remember Sir Alex Ferguson saying to me: ‘the hardest thing to do in life is to work hard every day.’ Whatever you’re doing, it’s so true.”