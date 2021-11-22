Video: ‘Not now’ – Simon Jordan doesn’t believe it’s the right time for Gareth Southgate to be handed a new England contract

There can’t be too many people that would argue against Gareth Southgate being a brilliant appointment as England manager.
Ever since taking the reins of the national team, Southgate has seen a gradual improvement, and the Three Lions were a whisker away from European Championship glory under his tutelage last summer.
Clearly, the FA like what they see and have already offered Southgate a contract to take him right through to the 2024 Euros, however, that hasn’t sat well with talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan.
? “I’m not sure giving him a new contract is a necessity.”
? “If you’ve done well in the World Cup, then you get rewarded. But not now.”
Simon Jordan doesn’t understand the FA’s rush to award Gareth Southgate a new contract pic.twitter.com/8qocrWLefn
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 22, 2021