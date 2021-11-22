Video: ‘Not now’ – Simon Jordan doesn’t believe it’s the right time for Gareth Southgate to be handed a new England contract

England National Team
There can’t be too many people that would argue against Gareth Southgate being a brilliant appointment as England manager.

Ever since taking the reins of the national team, Southgate has seen a gradual improvement, and the Three Lions were a whisker away from European Championship glory under his tutelage last summer.

Clearly, the FA like what they see and have already offered Southgate a contract to take him right through to the 2024 Euros, however, that hasn’t sat well with talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan.

