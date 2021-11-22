Video: ‘They were appalling’ – Simon Jordan rips Manchester United stars to shreds

Manchester United FC
Posted by

He’s never been known to be short of an opinion, but talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has surpassed himself with a scathing assessment of Manchester United’s stars.

The Red Devils were soundly beaten by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, and Jordan tore into the side on Monday afternoon.

MORE: Back to basics for Liverpool

He reserved special criticism for captain, Harry Maguire, and midfielder, Bruno Fernandes.

His point of view, as always, was forthright and well constructed, and he’s unlikely to find too many people disagreeing with it.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Harry Maguire simon jordan

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Does anybody care what Simon Jordan thinks ? Yes a previous owner of a football club . But has no pedigree to to discuss teams at this level . United players lack discipline , work ethic and the capacity to leave everything on the pitch . Sadly this comes down to the manager ,which in this case wasn’t strong enough to implement his feelings on multi million pound superstars . Fergies teams won everything , but none of this could have been achieved without work rate . Giggs and Beckham were exceptional players , but their box to box work ethic ensured that full backs Irwin and Neville were not always under pressure and allowed them the luxury to get forward . Uniteds present squad should sit down and watch some of the footage from that team .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.