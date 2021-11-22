He’s never been known to be short of an opinion, but talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has surpassed himself with a scathing assessment of Manchester United’s stars.
The Red Devils were soundly beaten by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, and Jordan tore into the side on Monday afternoon.
He reserved special criticism for captain, Harry Maguire, and midfielder, Bruno Fernandes.
His point of view, as always, was forthright and well constructed, and he’s unlikely to find too many people disagreeing with it.
“Man Utd’s a winning machine, not a back-slapping ‘jobs for the boys’ mentality!” ?
“They were appalling. There should be an element of self-pride, if nothing else.” ?@SJopinion10 tears apart the culture & mentality at #MUFC, in the current era. pic.twitter.com/BhCVRrh8b7
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 22, 2021
Does anybody care what Simon Jordan thinks ? Yes a previous owner of a football club . But has no pedigree to to discuss teams at this level . United players lack discipline , work ethic and the capacity to leave everything on the pitch . Sadly this comes down to the manager ,which in this case wasn’t strong enough to implement his feelings on multi million pound superstars . Fergies teams won everything , but none of this could have been achieved without work rate . Giggs and Beckham were exceptional players , but their box to box work ethic ensured that full backs Irwin and Neville were not always under pressure and allowed them the luxury to get forward . Uniteds present squad should sit down and watch some of the footage from that team .