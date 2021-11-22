Video: Solskjaer can barely hold back the tears in emotional farewell interview with Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could barely contain his emotion as he bid farewell to Manchester United in a farewell interview via the club’s official media channels.

It’s not often we see this kind of thing from a departing manager, but Solskjaer remains a club legend from his playing days at Old Trafford, and he clearly wanted the chance to say a proper goodbye to the fans.

The Norwegian tactician fought back the tears as he wished the club well for the future, and it may well be tough to watch for many Man Utd fans, who will surely still have a great fondness for him even if he wasn’t the right choice to be manager…

Solskjaer’s Red Devils reign had started very promisingly, but it now seems the right time to move on after some terrible recent results, including the 4-1 defeat away to Watford this weekend.