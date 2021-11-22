“He makes good players look average” – Damning statement on Solskjaer from Man Utd player’s agent

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been described as a nice guy, but someone who “makes good players look average”.

That’s the rather damning view put out by an unnamed agent of an unnamed Manchester United player in a report from the Times following Solskjaer’s sacking yesterday.

Many Red Devils fans will have been eager to see Solskjaer make it at Old Trafford due to his status as a club legend from his playing days, but it’s seemed clear for a while now that he wasn’t really up to such a big job.

The Norwegian tactician didn’t have much experience at the highest level prior to taking over at Man Utd, and he failed to really build on that promising start he made when he was the interim manager.

Harry Maguire has been really poor for Man Utd this season
More Stories / Latest News
“A dark day” – These Manchester United fans react to surprise interim manager links
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unhappy with one Man Utd player’s interview about Cristiano Ronaldo
Premier League team of the week: Liverpool & Chelsea stars in, plus Watford duo who helped get Solskjaer the sack

So many big names have been brought to United in recent transfer windows, but few have really improved under Solskjaer’s guidance, with many instead going backwards.

Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were two expensive Solskjaer purchases, but both look worse now than when they joined, while Jadon Sancho has made a worryingly slow start to life at the club since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

MUFC fans will now hope that Solskjaer’s replacement can do a lot more with this squad, which surely has more potential than it’s been showing.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.