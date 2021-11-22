“He makes good players look average” – Damning statement on Solskjaer from Man Utd player’s agent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been described as a nice guy, but someone who “makes good players look average”.

That’s the rather damning view put out by an unnamed agent of an unnamed Manchester United player in a report from the Times following Solskjaer’s sacking yesterday.

Many Red Devils fans will have been eager to see Solskjaer make it at Old Trafford due to his status as a club legend from his playing days, but it’s seemed clear for a while now that he wasn’t really up to such a big job.

The Norwegian tactician didn’t have much experience at the highest level prior to taking over at Man Utd, and he failed to really build on that promising start he made when he was the interim manager.

So many big names have been brought to United in recent transfer windows, but few have really improved under Solskjaer’s guidance, with many instead going backwards.

Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were two expensive Solskjaer purchases, but both look worse now than when they joined, while Jadon Sancho has made a worryingly slow start to life at the club since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

MUFC fans will now hope that Solskjaer’s replacement can do a lot more with this squad, which surely has more potential than it’s been showing.