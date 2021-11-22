It seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Manchester United as an unpopular figure due to question-marks over his man-management.

In particular, it seems the Red Devils boss was involved in some chaotic decision-making with key transfer decisions involving players like Donny van de Beek, as well as the likes of Daniel James and Chris Smalling in the past.

According to The Athletic, Solskjaer gave both James and Smalling assurances over their roles in the Man Utd first-team before quick U-turns that led to them suddenly being moved on instead.

The report also sheds some light on the bizarre situation of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, and it again doesn’t reflect too well on Solskjaer.

It’s suggested that Solskjaer also assured Van de Beek of more playing time, though it never really transpired, and many in the squad feel that the Norwegian tactician simply had too many “favourites” that he wasn’t ready to drop.

This doesn’t sound like a good environment for United’s players to be working in, and it could be for the best that Solskjaer is now moving on after such a worrying recent slump on the pitch, which clearly seem to have been influenced by issues off it as well.