“Jose would have gone ballistic” – Sources suggest Solskjaer was too nice for the Man United job

Some sources have suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had some moments where he showed he was too nice to be the Manchester United manager.

The Norwegian tactician was finally sacked by Man Utd yesterday after a terrible recent run of results and performances, and it seems like his lack of ‘edge’ was an issue for a while, according to ESPN.

The report states that there were a few incidents where Solskjaer laughed things off, whereas his predecessor Jose Mourinho “would have gone ballistic”.

It’s claimed that Solskjaer was popular at United, but that his laid back attitude still surprised people at some points, including when it came to getting his players back to England on a delayed flight.

ESPN add that Solskjaer often made tea and coffee at Carrington, and sat with the players at meal times.

It’s now easy to see why Solskjaer perhaps started to lack authority when things weren’t going well, even if he was clearly what the club needed after Mourinho left the squad with such low morale.

MUFC now need to get the balance right with their next appointment, and they’ve not previously shown that they have the people in charge at board level to get these difficult decisions right.