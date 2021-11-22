Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unhappy with one Man Utd player’s interview about Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was reportedly not happy with Lee Grant seeming to undermine his authority slightly when he gave an interview about Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season.

The Man Utd backup goalkeeper spoke to talkSPORT about Ronaldo’s impact since moving to Old Trafford, and told an anecdote about some of the players no longer wanting to have desert in the Portugal international’s presence, as he’s so well known for how strict he is about his diet and all-round fitness.

You can see the original clip in the video below, and ESPN now report that Solskjaer wasn’t happy with the picture Grant was painting…

? “On Friday’s you finish your dinner & you have a few cheat food out.” ? “Not one player touched the crumble & custard because everyone was looking at Cristiano’s plate!” Lee Grant tells the story of how Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence put #MUFC players off of dessert pic.twitter.com/NGciSvzuVP — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 12, 2021

ESPN claim that Solskjaer felt Grant was implying that it was only Ronaldo who was impacting the players’ choices on important issues like this, which wouldn’t exactly reflect too well on the Norwegian tactician.

Solskjaer was sacked by United yesterday after the 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday, with Michael Carrick in temporary charge of the first-team.