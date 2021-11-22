A somewhat unexpected Manchester United legend could reportedly be keen on taking the interim job at Old Trafford after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to The Athletic, Steve Bruce is confident he’d be a good choice to come in as a short-term option to help Man Utd bounce back from their recent slump before a permanent replacement for Solskjaer is appointed.

The report states that Bruce thinks he could stabilise the dressing room, though we’re not sure there’ll be many Red Devils fans who’d be keen on the former Newcastle boss.

Although Bruce is a legend at United from his playing days, his managerial career hasn’t been hugely impressive, at least not in terms of ever being the kind of candidate that top six clubs would consider hiring.

Bruce was recently sacked by Newcastle following their Saudi takeover, and he hadn’t been particularly popular at St James’ Park for much of his time in charge there.

If the 60-year-old is only at United for two or three games then fans might accept that, but there’s surely a chance that could end up stretching to weeks or even months as it’s unlikely for the club to find it that straightforward hiring their next permanent manager.