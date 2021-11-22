With a week to go until the Ballon d’Or awards, FIFA have released their own list of candidates for their The Best award.

That two different players can win the awards ends up making a mockery of them both, and to some extent also devalues them.

All of the big names are in with a chance including Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Mo Salah, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Kevin de Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Neymar.

As ever, it’s a hugely subjective list, particularly when there are one or two standout players.

Furthermore, as with the Ballon d’Or, there never seems to be a clearly defined set of criteria to measure the contenders against.

The shortlist for FIFA’s #TheBest Men’s Player has been announced… ?? pic.twitter.com/BTLjFIJA2m — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 22, 2021

Should points be awarded for amount of goals scored, goal saving tackles made, titles won? What actually are people voting for?

Tactical voting can often skew results which also does the award no favours whatsoever.

May the best man win…