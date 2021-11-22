Donny van de Beek was reportedly left shocked by how he was treated by former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Netherlands international has struggled in his time at Old Trafford, having barely had a run of games in the side despite looking such a talent during his Ajax days.

According to the Times, Van de Beek was far from happy with how Solskjaer treated him, and so were a number of his team-mates.

The Norwegian tactician supposedly left Van de Beek out of his team because he doubted his mentality, but it’s hard to make sense of that when the 24-year-old so often looked very promising in the limited time he has spent on the pitch.

The Van de Beek saga is surely one big reason it was time for Solskjaer to go, with another manager perhaps more likely to be able to make use of this fine talent.

Van de Beek could vastly improve this struggling United midfield, with Solskjaer bizarrely sticking with the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic even though their form has mostly been pretty poor.