Despite appearing to recently suggest that the Manchester United board should sack his former team-mate, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Rio Ferdinand has since gone to town on the club for the haphazard way in which they made the decision.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand was none too happy that the Norwegian had been axed as a result of the 4-1 defeat at Watford, with seemingly no proper replacement lined up.

As if each decision they make is reactive rather than proactive.

“All of a sudden, the game happens and we lose, and the club make a decision,” he said.

“It’s all reactive. Nothing is prepped. Even the management situation, surely you look at this before? You identify a certain candidate and know.

It’s almost like, ‘oh, this result has happened, we’re going to sack Ole, now we look for someone to come and take charge. We’ll put an interim before the interim, and then we’ll look for a manager.'”