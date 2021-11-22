Video: Manchester United loanee continues impressive form with a neat goal

Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira continues to make the most of his opportunity in Brazil, where he’s experiencing his best form as a footballer.
Over the weekend, the 25-year-old scored his fourth goal of the season, where he made a run into the box and beat the Sport Club Internacional goalkeeper.
Pereira is making a case for Flamengo to find the money to pay the €20 million option to buy clause in the loan. Nonetheless, the midfielder could also be using his excellent form to impress a European club to perhaps purchase him so he can find a long-term home after four different loan stints.
Diego Alves, David Luiz, Michael, Vitinho, Éverton Ribeiro, Andreas Pereira… gol! Internacional 0x2 Flamengo pic.twitter.com/ZTJ4MfLjEs
— Goleada Info (@goleada_info) November 21, 2021