Video: Manchester United loanee continues impressive form with a neat goal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira continues to make the most of his opportunity in Brazil, where he’s experiencing his best form as a footballer.

Over the weekend, the 25-year-old scored his fourth goal of the season, where he made a run into the box and beat the Sport Club Internacional goalkeeper.

More Stories / Latest News
“Jose would have gone ballistic” – Sources suggest Solskjaer was too nice for the Man United job
Man United players left surprised and disappointed with one major decision following Solskjaer’s sacking
Revealed: Manchester United have made official approach for Zinedine Zidane

Pereira is making a case for Flamengo to find the money to pay the €20 million option to buy clause in the loan. Nonetheless, the midfielder could also be using his excellent form to impress a European club to perhaps purchase him so he can find a long-term home after four different loan stints.

More Stories Andreas Pereira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.