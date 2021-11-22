West Ham to hold talks over January transfer targets

West Ham United are reportedly set to hold talks over their January transfer targets in the coming weeks.

The Hammers could be set to make a number of changes to their squad in the near future as David Moyes has turned the team into genuine top four contenders.

More signings are surely needed to get the club over the line, however, and reports from Claret and Hugh claim that the board are set to discuss their targets at the start of next month.

The report also includes an interesting update on Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard, who is seemingly still on the east Londoners’ radar after his successful loan there last season.

However, it remains to be seen if Lingard will now be on the move this January, as had previously been expected.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure could surprisingly offer a new pathway to Lingard signing a new deal with the club, though it might also depend on who comes in as the next manager.