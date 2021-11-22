Manchester United apparently decided against hiring Antonio Conte because of his “boring” managerial approach.

This is according to Richard Keys, who says an influential figure in the Man Utd dressing room advised against hiring Conte, and that former Chelsea captain John Terry also raised issues with working under the Italian tactician.

Conte enjoyed great success at Stamford Bridge, but it seems Terry told Keys that the attacking players didn’t enjoy life under his strict management style.

This seems surprising given how much Conte has achieved throughout his career, but it’s fair to say it probably means he wouldn’t have been the right fit for United.

Conte has instead ended up taking over at Tottenham, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on there after the players didn’t seem to respond too well to Nuno Espirito Santo or Jose Mourinho, who are also known for being defensive coaches.

United may well feel they’ve dodged a bullet as they now consider their options to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but some fans would surely have taken a proven winner like Conte, regardless of his controversial style.