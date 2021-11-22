The race to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United has begun in earnest, with a number of names being linked to the position.
Clearly, the Red Devils need an elite manager to lead them into a new era, and to that end, Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino is in the frame.
However, talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham doesn’t think he deserves to be considered alongside any other potential targets.
Despite a brilliant track record with all of the teams he’s managed, Pochetttino has still not won a trophy and that, according to Durham, should preclude him from the conversation.
? “#MUFC fans seem dead set on Poch, but he’s won nothing…”
? “Why wouldn’t they be fine on Gareth Southgate [as their manager]?”
Adrian Durham questions why Man Utd fans wouldn’t want Gareth Southgate to be their next boss pic.twitter.com/RWs2qMDh9K
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 22, 2021