The race to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United has begun in earnest, with a number of names being linked to the position.

Clearly, the Red Devils need an elite manager to lead them into a new era, and to that end, Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino is in the frame.

However, talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham doesn’t think he deserves to be considered alongside any other potential targets.

Despite a brilliant track record with all of the teams he’s managed, Pochetttino has still not won a trophy and that, according to Durham, should preclude him from the conversation.