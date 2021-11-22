Video: The bad news just gets worse and worse for Manchester United

This is just what Manchester United fans did NOT need to hear right now.

Watch below as it’s claimed that Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward could supposedly extend his stay at the club in order to be involved in hiring the new manager to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer…

?Manchester United's executive vice chairman Ed Woodward could delay his departure from the club as he oversees the appointment of the new interim and then their new long term manager pic.twitter.com/VeLOyXPShe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 22, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Woodward has not been a popular figure at Old Trafford down the years, having made a number of questionable decisions in the transfer market, whilst also being behind the string of poor managerial appointments.

The last thing Red Devils fans will have wanted to hear is that he’s now prepared to stay even longer to play a part in another major decision for the club.