Manchester United have reportedly made an official approach to hire former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked yesterday following the embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Watford at the weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino is also being strongly linked with Man Utd, but it seems Zidane has also been targeted by the Premier League giants.

According to Guillem Balague on BBC Sport, the French tactician is not keen on the role, however, and is waiting for more tempting offers.

Intriguingly, this might include the vacancy at Paris Saint-Germain, which could mean it’s easier for United to snap up Pochettino.

Zidane won plenty of major trophies in his time as Madrid boss, but the challenge at United would be something very different altogether.

Pochettino has more experience in the Premier League so seems like the better option, while other names like Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag also seem to be in the frame.