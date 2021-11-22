Newcastle United are reportedly discussing a potential January transfer window deal for Manchester City’s versatile defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukraine international has not been as much of a regular in Pep Guardiola’s side recently, but has often been a useful squad player in his time at City.

According to the Northern Echo, Zinchenko is now being targeted by Newcastle as they look to give new manager Eddie Howe plenty of money with which to make changes to the squad this January.

Zinchenko would be an ambitious buy by Newcastle, as it might be hard to convince the 24-year-old to leave one of the main Premier League title contenders for a side likely to be battling relegation.

Still, it surely won’t be long before Newcastle’s new-found wealth attracts many of the world’s biggest names, and it could be a tempting project for Zinchenko to be a part of.

The Magpies would surely benefit from bringing in a versatile talent like Zinchenko, who can operate as a left-back, wing-back or even a midfielder.