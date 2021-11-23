Former Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has been spotted liking a post by the Troll Football account mocking Manchester United flop Harry Maguire.

The England international has been one of Man Utd’s poorest performers in their recent slump, and his red card against Watford was his latest in a long line of setbacks.

Troll Football joked that Chelsea have appealed Maguire’s red card because they want him in the United XI when they meet in their upcoming Premier League clash, and Alderweireld clearly saw the funny side of that!

Alderweireld may have just clicked this by accident, but at the time of writing it’s still been liked by the Belgian, who might’ve done well to undo the action by now if he really wanted to.