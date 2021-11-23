Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is reportedly emerging as a surprise transfer target for AC Milan ahead of January.

The Ivory Coast international’s future with the Gunners looks increasingly in doubt after an underwhelming spell at the Emirates Stadium since his club-record move from Lille in 2019.

Pepe looked a hugely exciting talent in his time in Ligue 1, but it just hasn’t happened for him at Arsenal, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to soon see him move on.

What’s more surprising, however, is that a big club like Milan are seemingly ready to gamble on him, according to a report from Calciomercato.

Pepe might do better in Serie A than in the more fast-paced and physically demanding Premier League, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll have many other top sides pursuing him any time soon.

Gooners will no doubt be disappointed it’s come to this, with an in-form Pepe surely just the kind of player they could do with right now as they look to become genuine top four contenders again.