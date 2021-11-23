Chelsea set £14m asking price for Newcastle and Leeds transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly ready to let Ross Barkley leave the club for around £14million in the January transfer window.

The Blues midfielder has a number of suitors in the Premier League, with a report from journalist Ekrem Konur claiming that Newcastle, Leeds and Burnley are all interested in him.

They will surely see £14m as an affordable asking price for a talent like Barkley, who had a decent spell on loan at Aston Villa last season, even if he hasn’t managed to establish himself as a regular at Chelsea.

It surely now makes sense for Barkley to look for a move away from Stamford Bridge, and he could end up being a key player for clubs like Newcastle and Leeds.

One imagines Newcastle will be in the best position to get a deal for Barkley done, as their recent Saudi takeover should mean they can out-bid their rivals and also offer the 27-year-old more tempting wages.

