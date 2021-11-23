Video: Benfica’s contender for the worst miss of all-time against Barcelona

Tuesday night’s Champions League fixtures saw a contender for one of the worst misses of all time at Camp Nou.

Benfica were being held 0-0 by Barcelona and, in the final seconds, they managed to launch a swift counter attack.

WIth keeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, having committed himself and been beaten, the striker only needed to pass the ball into the net.

Inexplicably, the chance was missed and, perhaps, with it the Portuguese giant’s chance of a place in the knockout stages.

