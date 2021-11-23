Tuesday night’s Champions League fixtures saw a contender for one of the worst misses of all time at Camp Nou.

Benfica were being held 0-0 by Barcelona and, in the final seconds, they managed to launch a swift counter attack.

WIth keeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, having committed himself and been beaten, the striker only needed to pass the ball into the net.

Inexplicably, the chance was missed and, perhaps, with it the Portuguese giant’s chance of a place in the knockout stages.

Benfica break with a numbers advantage in the 93rd minute and Haris Seferovic still somehow doesn’t score against Barcelona! ? Jorge Jesus’ reaction sums it up… ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/oCmyI5MrRN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 23, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport