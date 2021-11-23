Top spot in Group H is at stake as Chelsea host Juventus at Stamford Bridge in Tuesday night’s Champions League encounter.

To enable a potentially more favourable draw for the Round of 16, top spot has to be secured, so a home win is necessary in west London to take things to the final group game.

Thomas Tuchel has generally got things right for the Blues so far in his tenure, and he seems to have hit all of the right notes again with Chelsea fans.

His team selection for the match against the Italian giants has been given the thumbs up.

Callum Hudson-Odoi starts again and is really beginning to make his mark in the starting XI.

Kai Havertz misses out and Mason Mount is benched, though Tuchel has picked a strong starting line-up nonetheless.

With the Bridge packed to the rafters, the crowd need to get behind their team and their manager and all pull together for a positive result.

Love this lineup ! ? — p. ?? (@fpasha10) November 23, 2021

Let’s gooooo — Kamal ???? (@LumpOfCFC) November 23, 2021

Let’s goooooo ? — Conn (@ConnCFC) November 23, 2021