‘So dominant’ – These Chelsea fans are over the moon with incredible performance against Juve

It was a night where everything went right for Chelsea, and vindicated Thomas Tuchel’s choice for his starting XI.

As so often since he took over at Stamford Bridge, the German has got things spot on, and against Juventus on Tuesday, that was more evident than ever.

The Serie A giants were second best throughout their Champions League group stage tie, and the eventual 4-0 win for the Blues was no more than they deserved.

Sensational finishes from Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James were added to by Callum Hudson-Odoi, on his fifth straight start for the club and Timo Werner.

The Bianconeri had no answer to the constant pressure being exerted from the home side, and as such, only managed a single shot on target in the entire 90 minutes in west London.

The locals were in full voice from beginning to end, the decibels rising throughout on one of the great Champions League nights.

No wonder Chelsea’s supporters were singing the team’s praises on social media.

YESSSSS SO DOMINANT! — Elizabeth Helenek (@eli_helenek) November 23, 2021

PERFORMANCE OF THE SEASON ? — ???? (@CFCLamps_) November 23, 2021

OUTSTANDING performance by the boys in blue today! — Steven “Swags” Madan (@OfficialSwags) November 23, 2021