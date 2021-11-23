Video: Fabrizio Romano names potential transfer suitors for Chelsea misfit

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Timo Werner’s future at Chelsea ahead of next summer.

The Italian reporter admits in the video clip below that he feels there is a chance of Werner leaving Stamford Bridge, though he is a top professional so won’t be doing anything to try and force a move.

Still, the Germany international could have big-name suitors like Bayern Munich interested in his services despite his struggles at Chelsea, Romano told TalkChelsea

Some Chelsea fans will be disappointed by this news, as it looked like Werner could be a terrific signing when he first joined.

One imagines the former RB Leipzig forward could still go on to have a great career at another big club, so CFC supporters might well be left wondering what might’ve been.

