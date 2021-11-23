Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Timo Werner’s future at Chelsea ahead of next summer.

The Italian reporter admits in the video clip below that he feels there is a chance of Werner leaving Stamford Bridge, though he is a top professional so won’t be doing anything to try and force a move.

Still, the Germany international could have big-name suitors like Bayern Munich interested in his services despite his struggles at Chelsea, Romano told TalkChelsea…

"For him is not easy to be considered as a Plan B, I think there are chances for Werner to leave #Chelsea next summer." – @FabrizioRomano discusses Timo Werner's future at Chelsea.

Some Chelsea fans will be disappointed by this news, as it looked like Werner could be a terrific signing when he first joined.

One imagines the former RB Leipzig forward could still go on to have a great career at another big club, so CFC supporters might well be left wondering what might’ve been.