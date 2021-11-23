Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Manchester United have been indebted to Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2021/22 season, and with time running out against Villarreal in the Champions League, who else but the Portuguese was in the right place at the right time.

Fred closed down a wayward ball out from the Yellow Submarine and as soon as the ball fell to Ronaldo, he needed just one look up to know that he’d be able to execute his chance.

Who else? The first goal of Michael Carrick’s term as interim boss of Man Utd is scored by Cristiano Ronaldo ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/ucMpKu6Hl4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 23, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports