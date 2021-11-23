Video: Cristiano Ronaldo does it again for Man United as visitors take advantage of Villarreal mistake

Manchester United FC
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. 

Manchester United have been indebted to Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2021/22 season, and with time running out against Villarreal in the Champions League, who else but the Portuguese was in the right place at the right time.

Fred closed down a wayward ball out from the Yellow Submarine and as soon as the ball fell to Ronaldo, he needed just one look up to know that he’d be able to execute his chance.

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports

