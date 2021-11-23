Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has questioned the club’s targeting of West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, via football.london, Murphy questioned whether the West Ham man was the right fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side, stating that he didn’t believe Bowen was currently at the level required to help Liverpool win Premier League’s and Champions League’s on a consistent basis.

Speaking on when he first heard the rumours linking Bowen to The Reds, he said: “I did hear those rumours and I was a little bit surprised.

“If you’re looking at winning Champions Leagues and Premier Leagues each year, I’m not sure yet, maybe he could get to that level, we’ll have to wait and see. I have to say that the recruitment at Liverpool has been really good.

“If you’re talking about Salah leaving, Salah doesn’t sign a new contract and someone came in with huge money, do I think Liverpool supporters would be content with Bowen coming in and filling in his shoes, I’d say no.

“That’s not saying I don’t like him, I do like him. I’m just talking about filling the boots or competing with the likes of Salah and getting into the team and I just don’t think he’s at that level.”

If Liverpool heed Murphy’s advice it will no doubt be good for West Ham and David Moyes.

Since signing for West Ham from Hull City in January 2020, Bowen has gone from strength to strength along with the rest of the East London outfit.

Last season West Ham managed to qualify for Europa League proper for the first time in their history, with Bowen helping to play a big part of their campaign.

His eight goals and five assists were instrumental in helping West Ham qualify, and this season he has kicked on considerably, already matching his Premier League assists tally from last year when including his Europa League and Premier League performances this year. He has also scored three times in 18 appearances in all competitions so far, even more impressive considering only 14 of those are starts.

While these numbers are dwarfed in comparison by some of Liverpool’s attacking stars, Bowen matches each of them through shear work rate, getting up and down the right side of the pitch tirelessly.

Indeed, even Klopp singled out Bowen for special praise ahead of the two teams face off prior to the international break, expressing how much he liked Bowen.

Whether Liverpool decide to pursue Bowen remains to be seen, but more thing is for sure, Bowen will put in the graft for whatever team he plays for, a trait desirable for almost any manager in world football.