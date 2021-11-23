“I am not surprised” – Real Madrid ace discusses not being part of initial call-ups for Brazil this past FIFA window

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Vinícius Júnior is experiencing his best moments with Real Madrid this season. The 21-year-old has ten goals in 17 appearances for Los Blancos this season, so some will believe that the forward is an easy call-up for the Brazil national team. 

However, that’s not the case. During this month’s FIFA window, Vinícius didn’t receive a call-up for the World Cup qualifying matches. The Real Madrid forward only played for Brazil following an injury to Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

More Stories / Latest News
“These tests are really, really, really missed” – Man City ace discusses the lack of friendlies against European nations for Brazil
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson recognised for his contributions on and off the pitch
Pochettino to Manchester United getting closer as PSG contact potential replacement

In an interview with Marca, Vinícius discussed not being part of the initial round of qualifying matches in November, which was a controversial decision by the national team manager Tite. The Brazilian tactician preferred other wingers such as Leeds United’s Raphinha and Ajax’s Antony.

“I am not surprised that Brazil does not call me. There are many players, and I am very young. There are more experienced ones. I am happy for these two games with the national team, and I would like to be in the next World Cup,” Vinícius said.

Vinícius will want to use the remaining games this season to continue improving his form and display qualities that Tite can’t leave him off the Brazil squad for the World Cup next year in Qatar.

More Stories Vinicius Jr Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.