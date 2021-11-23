Italian champions Inter Milan are ready to cash in on instrumental centre-back Stefan de Vrij.

According to The Spurs Web, via CalcioMercato, Antonio Conte’s former club are ready to cash in on the Dutch defender, with Conte asking Spurs to make him the number one transfer target in the upcoming January transfer window.

The report indicates that Inter are said to be open to letting the 29-year-old go, instead opting to build their defence around Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni.

The centre-back, who was a key part in Conte’s title winning side at Inter, is rated at 50 million Euros according to transfermarkt, so any bid for him will need to be a sizeable one in order to see him leave Italy for a reunion with Conte in North London.

De Vrij would certainly be an improvement on some of the current options Spurs have in central defence, and Conte will need good central defenders in order to implement the style he wants at Spurs, with his infamous 3-4-3 a staple of how he plays and wins trophies everywhere else he has been.

Spurs have so far kept one clean sheet under Conte, but after just two Premier League games now sit a mere four points away from the top four with a favourable run of fixtures now straight ahead.