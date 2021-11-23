A win is needed from Sevilla if they want to go into the final Champions League group game with a chance of getting into the knockout stages.

After just 12 minutes of their game against Wolfsburg, Sevilla’s Joan Jordan sent the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan into ecstasy.

A packed penalty area proved to be no problem for Jordan who stooped to conquer as the cross was sent in.

The noise when the ball hit the back of the net was primal, and the players celebrated wildly.

IVAN RAKITIC PUT IT ON A PLATE FOR JOAN JORDAN. ? pic.twitter.com/H3lshc4dqu — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 23, 2021

Footage courtesy of CBS Sports and beIN Sports