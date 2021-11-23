Tottenham manager Antonio Conte could reportedly identify Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips as a transfer target to strengthen his squad in that department.

Spurs recently hired Conte to replace the struggling Nuno Espirito Santo, but it seems pretty clear the Italian tactician will need to be backed in the transfer market in order to make the most positive impact in north London.

Phillips’ fine form for both Leeds and England have shown what a top talent he is in recent times, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he soon earned himself a big move.

The likes of Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with the 25-year-old as well recently, but the Sun now report that Conte could find him ideal for his plans.

Even if Man Utd and Liverpool are traditionally bigger clubs than Spurs, it would surely be tempting for Phillips to play under a manager like Conte.

THFC fans will certainly hope their new head coach can work his charm and attract quality players like this to their club in the near future.